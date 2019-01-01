QQQ
Range
13.89 - 14.1
Vol / Avg.
37.1K/11.1K
Div / Yield
1.23/8.64%
52 Wk
10.25 - 20.12
Mkt Cap
43.1B
Payout Ratio
91.7
Open
14.1
P/E
4.88
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Fortescue Metals Group is an Australia-based iron ore miner. It has grown from obscurity at the start of 2008 to become the world's fourth-largest producer. Growth was fuelled by debt, now repaid. Expansion from 55 million tonnes in fiscal 2012 to about 185 million tonnes in 2021 means Fortescue supplies nearly 10% of global seaborne iron ore. However, with longer-term demand likely to decline, as China's economy matures, we expect Fortescue's future margins to be below historical averages.

Fortescue Metals Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX: FSUMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fortescue Metals Group's (FSUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortescue Metals Group.

Q

What is the target price for Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX: FSUMF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 14, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FSUMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF)?

A

The stock price for Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX: FSUMF) is $13.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortescue Metals Group.

Q

When is Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUMF) reporting earnings?

A

Fortescue Metals Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortescue Metals Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF) operate in?

A

Fortescue Metals Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.