Range
13.46 - 13.71
Vol / Avg.
63.8K/99.8K
Div / Yield
0.57/4.22%
52 Wk
9.91 - 14.18
Mkt Cap
35.1B
Payout Ratio
31.14
Open
13.67
P/E
7.96
EPS
0.47
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:29AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Since completing the transformative deal with RWE in 2019, E.On has two core businesses: energy networks and retail supply. Its pro forma retail supply serves around 50 million customers primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden. Its pro forma networks business operates in Germany, Sweden, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

E.ON Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E.ON (EONGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E.ON (OTCPK: EONGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E.ON's (EONGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E.ON.

Q

What is the target price for E.ON (EONGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for E.ON (OTCPK: EONGY) was reported by JP Morgan on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EONGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for E.ON (EONGY)?

A

The stock price for E.ON (OTCPK: EONGY) is $13.48 last updated Today at 8:58:29 PM.

Q

Does E.ON (EONGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2012.

Q

When is E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) reporting earnings?

A

E.ON does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E.ON (EONGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E.ON.

Q

What sector and industry does E.ON (EONGY) operate in?

A

E.ON is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.