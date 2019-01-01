|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Capgemini (OTCPK: CAPMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Capgemini.
There is no analysis for Capgemini
The stock price for Capgemini (OTCPK: CAPMF) is $215.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:33:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Capgemini.
Capgemini does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Capgemini.
Capgemini is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.