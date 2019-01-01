QQQ
Capgemini is a French IT services company with a global presence. The firm has over 450 offices globally, with more than half of its employees based in India. Capgemini provides services related to IT consulting, infrastructure management, and business process outsourcing.

Capgemini Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capgemini (CAPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capgemini (OTCPK: CAPMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capgemini's (CAPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capgemini.

Q

What is the target price for Capgemini (CAPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capgemini

Q

Current Stock Price for Capgemini (CAPMF)?

A

The stock price for Capgemini (OTCPK: CAPMF) is $215.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:33:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capgemini (CAPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capgemini.

Q

When is Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Capgemini does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capgemini (CAPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capgemini.

Q

What sector and industry does Capgemini (CAPMF) operate in?

A

Capgemini is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.