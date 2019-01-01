QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
41.76 - 41.76
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/0.9K
Div / Yield
1.02/2.44%
52 Wk
34.1 - 42.2
Mkt Cap
28.2B
Payout Ratio
26.9
Open
41.76
P/E
11.7
EPS
2.03
Shares
676.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
After the deal with E.On, pro forma RWE is refocused on power generation, mostly in Europe. It owns 40.7 gigawatts of power generation capacity: 27% from lignite and hard coal plants, 35% from gas plants, 25% from renewables, 7% from nuclear (which will be shut down by 2022), and 6% from other sources. Besides Germany, RWE's power plants are chiefly located in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United States for many onshore wind farms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RWE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RWE (RWNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RWE (OTCPK: RWNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RWE's (RWNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RWE.

Q

What is the target price for RWE (RWNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RWE

Q

Current Stock Price for RWE (RWNFF)?

A

The stock price for RWE (OTCPK: RWNFF) is $41.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:18:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RWE (RWNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RWE.

Q

When is RWE (OTCPK:RWNFF) reporting earnings?

A

RWE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RWE (RWNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RWE.

Q

What sector and industry does RWE (RWNFF) operate in?

A

RWE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.