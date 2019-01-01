After the deal with E.On, pro forma RWE is refocused on power generation, mostly in Europe. It owns 40.7 gigawatts of power generation capacity: 27% from lignite and hard coal plants, 35% from gas plants, 25% from renewables, 7% from nuclear (which will be shut down by 2022), and 6% from other sources. Besides Germany, RWE's power plants are chiefly located in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United States for many onshore wind farms.