Range
1324 - 1348.75
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/0.1K
Div / Yield
30.41/2.29%
52 Wk
1155.2 - 1833
Mkt Cap
35.5B
Payout Ratio
64.68
Open
1333.9
P/E
28.99
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:34AM
Partners Group Holding AG is a publicly-traded, private-market investment group with worldwide operations, primarily in North America and Europe. The company's investments originate mostly from its private equity, private debt, private real estate, and private infrastructure deal flow. Partners Group emphasizes a high hurdle in its selectivity rate. The company seeks to identify a diverse set of high-quality assets that are best positioned to benefit from sectoral and transformative growth trends across regions. It also takes an active role in supporting its investment acquisitions in executing their respective strategies, often through industry collaboration.

Partners Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Partners Group Holding (PGPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Partners Group Holding (OTCPK: PGPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Partners Group Holding's (PGPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Partners Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Partners Group Holding (PGPHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Partners Group Holding (OTCPK: PGPHF) was reported by Jefferies on July 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PGPHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Partners Group Holding (PGPHF)?

A

The stock price for Partners Group Holding (OTCPK: PGPHF) is $1348.75 last updated Today at 8:03:23 PM.

Q

Does Partners Group Holding (PGPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Partners Group Holding.

Q

When is Partners Group Holding (OTCPK:PGPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Partners Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Partners Group Holding (PGPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Partners Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Partners Group Holding (PGPHF) operate in?

A

Partners Group Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.