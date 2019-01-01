Partners Group Holding AG is a publicly-traded, private-market investment group with worldwide operations, primarily in North America and Europe. The company's investments originate mostly from its private equity, private debt, private real estate, and private infrastructure deal flow. Partners Group emphasizes a high hurdle in its selectivity rate. The company seeks to identify a diverse set of high-quality assets that are best positioned to benefit from sectoral and transformative growth trends across regions. It also takes an active role in supporting its investment acquisitions in executing their respective strategies, often through industry collaboration.