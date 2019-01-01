Ono Pharmaceutical is a drug manufacturer with a focus on drug discovery in areas of unmet medical needs. It maintains a global business in specialty pharmaceuticals. The company breaks out its revenue of goods and products into eight segments. The vast majority of Ono's revenue is derived from its circulatory and respiratory drugs, followed by its metabolic drugs and vitamins. The company also reports revenue derived from royalties. The bulk of Ono's sales are generated in Japan, followed by the rest of Asia and Europe.