Range
8.01 - 8.36
Vol / Avg.
69.4K/44.8K
Div / Yield
0.17/2.04%
52 Wk
6.89 - 9.73
Mkt Cap
12B
Payout Ratio
37.4
Open
8.36
P/E
18.97
EPS
12.28
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Ono Pharmaceutical is a drug manufacturer with a focus on drug discovery in areas of unmet medical needs. It maintains a global business in specialty pharmaceuticals. The company breaks out its revenue of goods and products into eight segments. The vast majority of Ono's revenue is derived from its circulatory and respiratory drugs, followed by its metabolic drugs and vitamins. The company also reports revenue derived from royalties. The bulk of Ono's sales are generated in Japan, followed by the rest of Asia and Europe.

Ono Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: OPHLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ono Pharmaceutical's (OPHLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ono Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ono Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY)?

A

The stock price for Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: OPHLY) is $8.14 last updated Today at 8:55:42 PM.

Q

Does Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.96 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OPHLY) reporting earnings?

A

Ono Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ono Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) operate in?

A

Ono Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.