Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Tele2 is a Swedish telecom operator, generating most of the business in its domestic country. The company also operates in the Baltics. It has undergone a significant restructuring by exiting Kazakhstan and acquiring Com Hem, the largest cable TV operator in Sweden. It is now a strong converged operator--offering wireless as well as fixed-line broadband, TV, and voice services in its home market.

Tele2 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tele2 (TLTZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tele2's (TLTZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tele2.

Q

What is the target price for Tele2 (TLTZY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TLTZY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tele2 (TLTZY)?

A

The stock price for Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZY) is $6.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:47:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tele2 (TLTZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 8, 2012.

Q

When is Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY) reporting earnings?

A

Tele2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tele2 (TLTZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tele2.

Q

What sector and industry does Tele2 (TLTZY) operate in?

A

Tele2 is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.