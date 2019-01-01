|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tele2.
The latest price target for Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TLTZY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZY) is $6.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:47:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 8, 2012.
Tele2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tele2.
Tele2 is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.