Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
1.08/0.89%
52 Wk
118.66 - 153.2
Mkt Cap
21.4B
Payout Ratio
20.74
Open
-
P/E
24.89
EPS
0
Shares
176.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kerry Group is a leading global ingredient and flavor technology company serving the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The company supplies 18,000 food and ingredient products to clients in 150 countries from 151 manufacturing plants. It derives about 80% of its sales from developed countries and 20% from the developing world, serving a wide range of end-use markets, including meat, meals, snacks, dairy, beverages, and pharma. Kerry has expanded through organic growth complemented by numerous tuck-in acquisitions.

Analyst Ratings

Kerry Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kerry Group (KRYAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kerry Group (OTCPK: KRYAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kerry Group's (KRYAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kerry Group.

Q

What is the target price for Kerry Group (KRYAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kerry Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Kerry Group (KRYAF)?

A

The stock price for Kerry Group (OTCPK: KRYAF) is $121.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kerry Group (KRYAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Kerry Group (OTCPK:KRYAF) reporting earnings?

A

Kerry Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kerry Group (KRYAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kerry Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Kerry Group (KRYAF) operate in?

A

Kerry Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.