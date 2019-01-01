QQQ
Range
0.29 - 0.3
Vol / Avg.
24.8K/147.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
48.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
164.2M
Outstanding
Group Ten Metals Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project in Montana, USA. It also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The company's only segment being acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.

Group Ten Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Group Ten Metals (PGEZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Group Ten Metals's (PGEZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Group Ten Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Group Ten Metals (PGEZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Group Ten Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Group Ten Metals (PGEZF)?

A

The stock price for Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF) is $0.29465 last updated Today at 8:48:20 PM.

Q

Does Group Ten Metals (PGEZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Group Ten Metals.

Q

When is Group Ten Metals (OTCQB:PGEZF) reporting earnings?

A

Group Ten Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Group Ten Metals (PGEZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Group Ten Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Group Ten Metals (PGEZF) operate in?

A

Group Ten Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.