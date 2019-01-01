Group Ten Metals Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project in Montana, USA. It also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The company's only segment being acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.