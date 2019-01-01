Magic Software Enterprises Ltd is a software development company. The company's operating segment includes Software Services and IT Professional Services. It generates maximum revenue from the IT Professional Services segment. IT Professional Services segment offers advanced and flexible IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Israel; Europe; Japan, and Other countries.