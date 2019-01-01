QQQ
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd is a software development company. The company's operating segment includes Software Services and IT Professional Services. It generates maximum revenue from the IT Professional Services segment. IT Professional Services segment offers advanced and flexible IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Israel; Europe; Japan, and Other countries.

Magic Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magic Software (MGIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magic Software's (MGIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magic Software.

Q

What is the target price for Magic Software (MGIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting MGIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Magic Software (MGIC)?

A

The stock price for Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) is $17.62 last updated Today at 3:48:28 PM.

Q

Does Magic Software (MGIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 27, 2021.

Q

When is Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) reporting earnings?

A

Magic Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Magic Software (MGIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magic Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Magic Software (MGIC) operate in?

A

Magic Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.