Range
0.14 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/83.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
11M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
75.5M
Outstanding
XS Financial Inc specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owners/operators of cannabis and hemp companies, including cultivators, oil processors, manufacturers, testing laboratories, among others. In addition, it provides a full range of consulting services including equipment selection and procurement, through its network of preferred vendor partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and equipment distributors.

XS Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XS Financial (XSHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XS Financial (OTCQB: XSHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XS Financial's (XSHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XS Financial.

Q

What is the target price for XS Financial (XSHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XS Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for XS Financial (XSHLF)?

A

The stock price for XS Financial (OTCQB: XSHLF) is $0.145 last updated Today at 2:52:54 PM.

Q

Does XS Financial (XSHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XS Financial.

Q

When is XS Financial (OTCQB:XSHLF) reporting earnings?

A

XS Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XS Financial (XSHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XS Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does XS Financial (XSHLF) operate in?

A

XS Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.