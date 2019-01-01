QQQ
Range
664 - 664
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.2K
Div / Yield
3.28/0.48%
52 Wk
558.29 - 852.25
Mkt Cap
49.3B
Payout Ratio
40.76
Open
664
P/E
84.76
EPS
0
Shares
74.3M
Outstanding
Lonza Group is a contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO. It operates under four segments: small molecules, biologics, cell & gene, and capsules & health ingredients. Lonza derives its revenue primarily from long-term supply agreements with pharmaceutical customers. The company provides a range of development and manufacturing services throughout the entire lifecycle of a product from drug research to commercial supply. The majority of Lonza's customers are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and government research organizations.

Lonza Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lonza Group (LZAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lonza Group (OTCPK: LZAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lonza Group's (LZAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lonza Group.

Q

What is the target price for Lonza Group (LZAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lonza Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Lonza Group (LZAGF)?

A

The stock price for Lonza Group (OTCPK: LZAGF) is $664 last updated Today at 2:32:09 PM.

Q

Does Lonza Group (LZAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lonza Group.

Q

When is Lonza Group (OTCPK:LZAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Lonza Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lonza Group (LZAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lonza Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Lonza Group (LZAGF) operate in?

A

Lonza Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.