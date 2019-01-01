Engie is a global energy firm formed by the 2008 merger of Gaz de France and Suez and the acquisition of International Power in 2012. It changed its name to Engie from GDF Suez in 2015. The company operates Europe's largest gas pipeline network, including the French system, and a global fleet of power plants with 63 net GW of capacity. Engie also operates a diverse suite of other energy businesses.