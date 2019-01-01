QQQ
Range
16.2 - 16.54
Vol / Avg.
126.6K/213.3K
Div / Yield
0.97/5.94%
52 Wk
12.98 - 16.78
Mkt Cap
39.2B
Payout Ratio
265.22
Open
16.51
P/E
71.89
EPS
0
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 2:39PM
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Multi-Utilities
Engie is a global energy firm formed by the 2008 merger of Gaz de France and Suez and the acquisition of International Power in 2012. It changed its name to Engie from GDF Suez in 2015. The company operates Europe's largest gas pipeline network, including the French system, and a global fleet of power plants with 63 net GW of capacity. Engie also operates a diverse suite of other energy businesses.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Engie Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Engie (ENGIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Engie (OTCPK: ENGIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Engie's (ENGIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Engie.

Q

What is the target price for Engie (ENGIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Engie

Q

Current Stock Price for Engie (ENGIY)?

A

The stock price for Engie (OTCPK: ENGIY) is $16.2 last updated Today at 8:54:48 PM.

Q

Does Engie (ENGIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 10, 2018.

Q

When is Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) reporting earnings?

A

Engie does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Engie (ENGIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Engie.

Q

What sector and industry does Engie (ENGIY) operate in?

A

Engie is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.