Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
China BCT Pharmacy Group Inc is engaged in the distribution, production, and retail sale of pharmaceutical products in the Peoples Republic of China.

China BCT Pharmacy Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China BCT Pharmacy Group (CNBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China BCT Pharmacy Group (OTCEM: CNBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China BCT Pharmacy Group's (CNBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China BCT Pharmacy Group.

Q

What is the target price for China BCT Pharmacy Group (CNBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China BCT Pharmacy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China BCT Pharmacy Group (CNBI)?

A

The stock price for China BCT Pharmacy Group (OTCEM: CNBI) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:31:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China BCT Pharmacy Group (CNBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China BCT Pharmacy Group.

Q

When is China BCT Pharmacy Group (OTCEM:CNBI) reporting earnings?

A

China BCT Pharmacy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China BCT Pharmacy Group (CNBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China BCT Pharmacy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China BCT Pharmacy Group (CNBI) operate in?

A

China BCT Pharmacy Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.