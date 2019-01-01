QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Lithium Corp is an exploration company based in Nevada. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals. Lithium Corporation is currently exploring two wholly owned prospects located in the State of Nevada, USA and two prospects in British Columbia, Canada. The company's properties include Fish Lake property, San Emidio property, Mount Heimdal Flake Graphite property and BC Sugar Flake Graphite property.


Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithium (LTUM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithium (OTCQB: LTUM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lithium's (LTUM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Lithium (LTUM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithium (LTUM)?

A

The stock price for Lithium (OTCQB: LTUM) is $0.2395 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithium (LTUM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium.

Q

When is Lithium (OTCQB:LTUM) reporting earnings?

A

Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lithium (LTUM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithium (LTUM) operate in?

A

Lithium is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.