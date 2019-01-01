QQQ
Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment. It derives majority of the revenue from the Financial Advisory segment.

Guardian Capital Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guardian Capital Group (OTCPK: GCAAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guardian Capital Group's (GCAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guardian Capital Group.

Q

What is the target price for Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guardian Capital Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF)?

A

The stock price for Guardian Capital Group (OTCPK: GCAAF) is $29.29 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 20:57:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 9, 2005.

Q

When is Guardian Capital Group (OTCPK:GCAAF) reporting earnings?

A

Guardian Capital Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guardian Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) operate in?

A

Guardian Capital Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.