Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.4K
Div / Yield
0.69/0.95%
52 Wk
47.02 - 87.61
Mkt Cap
22.7B
Payout Ratio
30.06
Open
-
P/E
31.63
EPS
0
Shares
311.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Sonova is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of hearing aids. The company is based in Switzerland and distributes its products in more than 90 countries through its internal sales team and independent retailers. It also sells cochlear implants through its advanced bionics subsidiary.

Sonova Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonova Holding (SONVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonova Holding (OTCPK: SONVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sonova Holding's (SONVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonova Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Sonova Holding (SONVY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sonova Holding (OTCPK: SONVY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 31, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SONVY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonova Holding (SONVY)?

A

The stock price for Sonova Holding (OTCPK: SONVY) is $72.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonova Holding (SONVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 21, 2012.

Q

When is Sonova Holding (OTCPK:SONVY) reporting earnings?

A

Sonova Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonova Holding (SONVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonova Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonova Holding (SONVY) operate in?

A

Sonova Holding is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.