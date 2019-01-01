QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Spark is one of only two large integrated telecommunications companies in New Zealand. It is the dominant provider of fixed-line services in the country and effectively equal-number-one player in the mobile telephony market. It also boasts a commanding presence in the New Zealand corporate and wholesale telecommunications services provision space. Spark's operations are split into mobile, voice, broadband, and digital-related services.

Spark New Zealand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCPK: SPKKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spark New Zealand's (SPKKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spark New Zealand.

Q

What is the target price for Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spark New Zealand

Q

Current Stock Price for Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)?

A

The stock price for Spark New Zealand (OTCPK: SPKKY) is $15.454 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:46:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2018.

Q

When is Spark New Zealand (OTCPK:SPKKY) reporting earnings?

A

Spark New Zealand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spark New Zealand.

Q

What sector and industry does Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) operate in?

A

Spark New Zealand is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.