New Age Metals Inc is a green metals, mineral exploration and development company. The company has two divisions, each are engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing Platinum Group Metal (PGM) and Lithium projects. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the USA. Its project includes the largest palladium projects in North America - its flagship River Valley PGM Project (near Sudbury, Ontario), Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project (Alaska) and seven Lithium projects (Manitoba).