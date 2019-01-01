QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
127.9K/101.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
15.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
210.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Age Metals Inc is a green metals, mineral exploration and development company. The company has two divisions, each are engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing Platinum Group Metal (PGM) and Lithium projects. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the USA. Its project includes the largest palladium projects in North America - its flagship River Valley PGM Project (near Sudbury, Ontario), Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project (Alaska) and seven Lithium projects (Manitoba).

New Age Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Age Metals (NMTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Age Metals (OTCQB: NMTLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Age Metals's (NMTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Age Metals.

Q

What is the target price for New Age Metals (NMTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Age Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for New Age Metals (NMTLF)?

A

The stock price for New Age Metals (OTCQB: NMTLF) is $0.07215 last updated Today at 6:55:29 PM.

Q

Does New Age Metals (NMTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Age Metals.

Q

When is New Age Metals (OTCQB:NMTLF) reporting earnings?

A

New Age Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Age Metals (NMTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Age Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does New Age Metals (NMTLF) operate in?

A

New Age Metals is in the sector and industry.