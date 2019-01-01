QQQ
Range
9.44 - 9.51
Vol / Avg.
3K/8.9K
Div / Yield
0.25/2.60%
52 Wk
9.52 - 12.31
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
37.14
Open
9.44
P/E
17.37
EPS
0.18
Shares
410.5M
Outstanding
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company's suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance. Element Fleet Management represented the majority of the company's business prior to its separation into two companies.

Element Fleet Management Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCPK: ELEEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Element Fleet Management's (ELEEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Element Fleet Management.

Q

What is the target price for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Element Fleet Management

Q

Current Stock Price for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF)?

A

The stock price for Element Fleet Management (OTCPK: ELEEF) is $9.51 last updated Today at 8:50:01 PM.

Q

Does Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Element Fleet Management (OTCPK:ELEEF) reporting earnings?

A

Element Fleet Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Element Fleet Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) operate in?

A

Element Fleet Management is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.