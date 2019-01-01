QQQ
Range
144.75 - 144.75
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.6K
Div / Yield
2.94/2.14%
52 Wk
135.23 - 187.6
Mkt Cap
30.8B
Payout Ratio
82.75
Open
144.75
P/E
39.46
EPS
5.67
Shares
212.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Coloplast is a leading global competitor in ostomy management and continence care. The firm designs, manufactures, and markets ostomy-care systems, disposable containment devices, paste, powder, seals, and intermittent catheters for continence care. Coloplast also maintains a tertiary presence in the urology and wound-care markets, where it manufactures and markets penile implants, slings for incontinence and prolapse, and wound dressings. The company derives more than 60% of sales from Europe, 24% from other developed countries, and 17% from the rest of the world.

Coloplast Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coloplast (CLPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coloplast (OTCPK: CLPBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coloplast's (CLPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coloplast.

Q

What is the target price for Coloplast (CLPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coloplast

Q

Current Stock Price for Coloplast (CLPBF)?

A

The stock price for Coloplast (OTCPK: CLPBF) is $144.75 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does Coloplast (CLPBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coloplast.

Q

When is Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) reporting earnings?

A

Coloplast does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coloplast (CLPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coloplast.

Q

What sector and industry does Coloplast (CLPBF) operate in?

A

Coloplast is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.