Coloplast is a leading global competitor in ostomy management and continence care. The firm designs, manufactures, and markets ostomy-care systems, disposable containment devices, paste, powder, seals, and intermittent catheters for continence care. Coloplast also maintains a tertiary presence in the urology and wound-care markets, where it manufactures and markets penile implants, slings for incontinence and prolapse, and wound dressings. The company derives more than 60% of sales from Europe, 24% from other developed countries, and 17% from the rest of the world.