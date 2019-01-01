Metallic Minerals Corp is a exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects. It seeks to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Metallic's core Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver. The company's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt and its McKay Hill project northeast of Keno Hill is a high-grade historic silver-gold producer. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District.