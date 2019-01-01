QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.3 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
162.3K/84.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.71
Mkt Cap
43M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
136.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Metallic Minerals Corp is a exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects. It seeks to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Metallic's core Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver. The company's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt and its McKay Hill project northeast of Keno Hill is a high-grade historic silver-gold producer. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metallic Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metallic Minerals (MMNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metallic Minerals (OTCQB: MMNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metallic Minerals's (MMNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metallic Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Metallic Minerals (MMNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metallic Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Metallic Minerals (MMNGF)?

A

The stock price for Metallic Minerals (OTCQB: MMNGF) is $0.3149 last updated Today at 4:26:34 PM.

Q

Does Metallic Minerals (MMNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metallic Minerals.

Q

When is Metallic Minerals (OTCQB:MMNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Metallic Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metallic Minerals (MMNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metallic Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Metallic Minerals (MMNGF) operate in?

A

Metallic Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.