Spanish Broadcasting System Inc is a Spanish language media and entertainment company with radio and television stations in the United States Hispanic markets, including Puerto Rico. The company produces and distributes Spanish language content, including radio programs, television shows, music and live entertainment through its multi-media platforms. It operates in two reportable segments namely Radio and Television. The company owns and operates radio stations located in Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. Its television stations and related affiliates operate under MegaTV. In addition, it also provides multiple Spanish and bilingual websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture.