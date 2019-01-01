QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
9.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Yinfu Gold Corp is pushing ELRE into new-emerging application industries of Internet Technology, Artificial Intelligence(AI), and the Internet of Things(IoT).

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yinfu Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Yinfu Gold (ELRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yinfu Gold (OTCQB: ELRE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yinfu Gold's (ELRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yinfu Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Yinfu Gold (ELRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yinfu Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Yinfu Gold (ELRE)?

A

The stock price for Yinfu Gold (OTCQB: ELRE) is $0.2 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:55:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yinfu Gold (ELRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yinfu Gold.

Q

When is Yinfu Gold (OTCQB:ELRE) reporting earnings?

A

Yinfu Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yinfu Gold (ELRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yinfu Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Yinfu Gold (ELRE) operate in?

A

Yinfu Gold is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.