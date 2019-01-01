QQQ
Range
47.47 - 47.87
Vol / Avg.
2M/2.2M
Div / Yield
1.04/2.18%
52 Wk
40.48 - 50.74
Mkt Cap
25.9B
Payout Ratio
59.04
Open
47.87
P/E
28.73
EPS
0.52
Shares
542.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food Products
Hormel Foods is a protein-focused branded food company. Its brands include its namesake Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Dinty Moore, Applegate, Wholly Guacamole, and Skippy. The vast majority of the company's revenue is U.S.-based: 64% U.S. retail, 28% U.S. food service, and 8% international. By product type, in fiscal 2021, 23% of revenue was shelf-stable foods, 18% was poultry (branded and commodity), 55% was other perishable food, and 3% was other, primarily nutritional products. The company holds the number-one market position in shelf-stable meat, shelf-stable ready meals, pepperoni, natural/organic deli meat, and guacamole and the number-two position in turkey, bacon, chilled ready meals, and peanut butter.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5000.510 0.0100
REV3.220B3.455B235.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hormel Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hormel Foods (HRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hormel Foods's (HRL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hormel Foods (HRL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting HRL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.70% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hormel Foods (HRL)?

A

The stock price for Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) is $47.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hormel Foods (HRL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reporting earnings?

A

Hormel Foods’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Hormel Foods (HRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hormel Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Hormel Foods (HRL) operate in?

A

Hormel Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.