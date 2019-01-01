|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.500
|0.510
|0.0100
|REV
|3.220B
|3.455B
|235.000M
You can purchase shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hormel Foods’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
The latest price target for Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting HRL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.70% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) is $47.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.
Hormel Foods’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hormel Foods.
Hormel Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.