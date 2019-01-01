QQQ
Range
32.98 - 33.16
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/9.7K
Div / Yield
1.48/4.48%
52 Wk
28.73 - 37.89
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
83.4
Open
33.16
P/E
19.53
EPS
0.87
Shares
114.4M
Outstanding
Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco's primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities (Electricity and Natural Gas); Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atco Questions & Answers



How do I buy Atco (ACLLF) stock?



You can purchase shares of Atco (OTCPK: ACLLF) through any online brokerage.



Who are Atco's (ACLLF) competitors?



There are no as such competitors for Atco.



What is the target price for Atco (ACLLF) stock?



There is no analysis for Atco



Current Stock Price for Atco (ACLLF)?



The stock price for Atco (OTCPK: ACLLF) is $32.978 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:18:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).



Does Atco (ACLLF) pay a dividend?



A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2018.



When is Atco (OTCPK:ACLLF) reporting earnings?



Atco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.



Is Atco (ACLLF) going to split?



There is no upcoming split for Atco.



What sector and industry does Atco (ACLLF) operate in?



Atco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.