There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
China Changjiang Mining & New Energy Co Ltd design, engineer, construct, market and sell photovoltaic (PV) energy facilities for commercial and utility applications to local markets. It is engaged in the development and operation of engineering, procurement, and construction contractor of solar PV energy facilities. The company operates through solar PV energy segment. Additionally, it also owns a solar PV project, and Huanghe bay project, which is located in Shaanxi province.

China Changjiang Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Changjiang Mining (CHJI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Changjiang Mining (OTCEM: CHJI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Changjiang Mining's (CHJI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Changjiang Mining.

Q

What is the target price for China Changjiang Mining (CHJI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Changjiang Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for China Changjiang Mining (CHJI)?

A

The stock price for China Changjiang Mining (OTCEM: CHJI) is $0.02 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 16:37:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Changjiang Mining (CHJI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Changjiang Mining.

Q

When is China Changjiang Mining (OTCEM:CHJI) reporting earnings?

A

China Changjiang Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Changjiang Mining (CHJI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Changjiang Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does China Changjiang Mining (CHJI) operate in?

A

China Changjiang Mining is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.