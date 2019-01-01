China Changjiang Mining & New Energy Co Ltd design, engineer, construct, market and sell photovoltaic (PV) energy facilities for commercial and utility applications to local markets. It is engaged in the development and operation of engineering, procurement, and construction contractor of solar PV energy facilities. The company operates through solar PV energy segment. Additionally, it also owns a solar PV project, and Huanghe bay project, which is located in Shaanxi province.