Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Celsius Holdings Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavours including cola, orange, wild berry and lemon iced tea and non-carbonated flavours such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce websites.

Celsius Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celsius Holdings (CELH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celsius Holdings's (CELH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Celsius Holdings (CELH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) was reported by Stifel on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting CELH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.79% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celsius Holdings (CELH)?

A

The stock price for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) is $55.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celsius Holdings (CELH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celsius Holdings.

Q

When is Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) reporting earnings?

A

Celsius Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Celsius Holdings (CELH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celsius Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Celsius Holdings (CELH) operate in?

A

Celsius Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.