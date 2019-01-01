QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0K
Div / Yield
0.5/0.78%
52 Wk
63.52 - 87.4
Mkt Cap
12.1B
Payout Ratio
25.53
Open
-
P/E
34.1
Shares
189.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Halma consists of 42 operating businesses managed in a decentralized manner. The company, through its products, focuses on trying to make the world safer, cleaner and healthier. The group operates across three segments: safety, environmental and analysis, and medical equipment. Halma's products include smoke detectors, healthcare equipment, door sensors, and water treatment. Most of the group's products are niche with limited competition. Over 75% of sales are generated in the United States, Europe and United Kingdom. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Halma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Halma (HALMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Halma (OTCPK: HALMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Halma's (HALMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Halma.

Q

What is the target price for Halma (HALMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Halma

Q

Current Stock Price for Halma (HALMY)?

A

The stock price for Halma (OTCPK: HALMY) is $64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:25:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Halma (HALMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Halma.

Q

When is Halma (OTCPK:HALMY) reporting earnings?

A

Halma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Halma (HALMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Halma.

Q

What sector and industry does Halma (HALMY) operate in?

A

Halma is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.