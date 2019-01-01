Halma consists of 42 operating businesses managed in a decentralized manner. The company, through its products, focuses on trying to make the world safer, cleaner and healthier. The group operates across three segments: safety, environmental and analysis, and medical equipment. Halma's products include smoke detectors, healthcare equipment, door sensors, and water treatment. Most of the group's products are niche with limited competition. Over 75% of sales are generated in the United States, Europe and United Kingdom. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange.