Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
35.8K/103.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 1.69
Mkt Cap
59M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
75.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 11:27AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Parkervision Inc is in the business of innovating fundamental wireless technologies. The company designs, develop, and markets its proprietary radio frequency technologies and products for use in semiconductor circuits for mobile and other wireless applications. It also markets a consumer distributed WiFi product line under the brand name Milo. The company derives revenue from licensing of its intellectual property, settlements from patent infringement disputes, sales of products, and engineering services.

Parkervision Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parkervision (PRKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parkervision (OTCQB: PRKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parkervision's (PRKR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parkervision.

Q

What is the target price for Parkervision (PRKR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parkervision

Q

Current Stock Price for Parkervision (PRKR)?

A

The stock price for Parkervision (OTCQB: PRKR) is $0.785 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parkervision (PRKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parkervision.

Q

When is Parkervision (OTCQB:PRKR) reporting earnings?

A

Parkervision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parkervision (PRKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parkervision.

Q

What sector and industry does Parkervision (PRKR) operate in?

A

Parkervision is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.