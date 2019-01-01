|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bayer (OTCPK: BAYZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bayer.
There is no analysis for Bayer
The stock price for Bayer (OTCPK: BAYZF) is $59.215 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:13:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bayer.
Bayer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bayer.
Bayer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.