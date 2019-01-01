Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO provides a range of banking products and services through its corporate, commercial and small to midsize enterprise, and retail and private banking business lines. In addition to its core services, the bank also participates in investment banking, insurance, as well as financial leasing and factoring, among other activities. Most of the bank's earning assets are commercial loans, but it also has a significant retail loan book and securities portfolio. The bank operates and has its credit exposed overwhelmingly in the Turkish market.