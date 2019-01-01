QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO provides a range of banking products and services through its corporate, commercial and small to midsize enterprise, and retail and private banking business lines. In addition to its core services, the bank also participates in investment banking, insurance, as well as financial leasing and factoring, among other activities. Most of the bank's earning assets are commercial loans, but it also has a significant retail loan book and securities portfolio. The bank operates and has its credit exposed overwhelmingly in the Turkish market.

Analyst Ratings

Türkiye VakIflar BankasI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (OTCEM: TKYVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Türkiye VakIflar BankasI's (TKYVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI.

Q

What is the target price for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI

Q

Current Stock Price for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY)?

A

The stock price for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (OTCEM: TKYVY) is $2.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:53:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 30, 2012.

Q

When is Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (OTCEM:TKYVY) reporting earnings?

A

Türkiye VakIflar BankasI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Türkiye VakIflar BankasI.

Q

What sector and industry does Türkiye VakIflar BankasI (TKYVY) operate in?

A

Türkiye VakIflar BankasI is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.