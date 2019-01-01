QQQ
Platinum Group Metals Ltd is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground PGM deposit located in South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Hanwa Co. Ltd. Waterberg has the potential to be a large-scale, low-cost producer of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold. Geographically, it operates in Canada and South Africa.

Platinum Group Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Platinum Group Metals (PLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Platinum Group Metals (AMEX: PLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Platinum Group Metals's (PLG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Platinum Group Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Platinum Group Metals (PLG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Platinum Group Metals (AMEX: PLG) was reported by BMO Capital on May 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PLG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Platinum Group Metals (PLG)?

A

The stock price for Platinum Group Metals (AMEX: PLG) is $1.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Platinum Group Metals (PLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Platinum Group Metals.

Q

When is Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG) reporting earnings?

A

Platinum Group Metals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is Platinum Group Metals (PLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Platinum Group Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Platinum Group Metals (PLG) operate in?

A

Platinum Group Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.