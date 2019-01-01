QQQ
Range
23.11 - 23.48
Vol / Avg.
163.7K/200.2K
Div / Yield
1.17/5.01%
52 Wk
21.36 - 26.85
Mkt Cap
95B
Payout Ratio
46.21
Open
23.38
P/E
9.89
EPS
0.51
Shares
4.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Allianz is a global insurance group offering insurance and asset-management services. The insurance business is organised in three segments: property-casualty insurance, life and health insurance, and asset-management. Allianz is one of the largest asset managers in the world with its Pimco franchise.

Allianz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allianz (ALIZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allianz (OTCPK: ALIZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allianz's (ALIZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allianz.

Q

What is the target price for Allianz (ALIZY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allianz (OTCPK: ALIZY) was reported by Berenberg on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ALIZY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allianz (ALIZY)?

A

The stock price for Allianz (OTCPK: ALIZY) is $23.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allianz (ALIZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allianz.

Q

When is Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY) reporting earnings?

A

Allianz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allianz (ALIZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allianz.

Q

What sector and industry does Allianz (ALIZY) operate in?

A

Allianz is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.