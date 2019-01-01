QQQ
Range
11.14 - 11.16
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1K
Div / Yield
0.58/5.16%
52 Wk
11.04 - 12.35
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
1053.57
Open
11.16
P/E
204.88
EPS
0.5
Shares
327.6M
Outstanding
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company's portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company's principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

Choice Properties REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Choice Properties REIT (PPRQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Choice Properties REIT (OTC: PPRQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Choice Properties REIT's (PPRQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Choice Properties REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Choice Properties REIT (PPRQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Choice Properties REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Choice Properties REIT (PPRQF)?

A

The stock price for Choice Properties REIT (OTC: PPRQF) is $11.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:02:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Choice Properties REIT (PPRQF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Choice Properties REIT (OTC:PPRQF) reporting earnings?

A

Choice Properties REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Choice Properties REIT (PPRQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Choice Properties REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Choice Properties REIT (PPRQF) operate in?

A

Choice Properties REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.