Range
58.98 - 60.39
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/2.2M
Div / Yield
2.8/4.66%
52 Wk
53.92 - 68.62
Mkt Cap
22.4B
Payout Ratio
130.54
Open
60.23
P/E
29.6
EPS
-0.9
Shares
379.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that supplies power to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV3.330B

Edison Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edison (EIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edison (NYSE: EIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edison's (EIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Edison (EIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Edison (NYSE: EIX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting EIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.49% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Edison (EIX)?

A

The stock price for Edison (NYSE: EIX) is $59.01 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Edison (EIX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Edison (NYSE:EIX) reporting earnings?

A

Edison’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Edison (EIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edison.

Q

What sector and industry does Edison (EIX) operate in?

A

Edison is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.