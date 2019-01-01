QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
218.2K/91.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
411.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:43AM
Seeing Machines Ltd develops and sells driver monitoring technology. It specializes in computer vision algorithms that precisely track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size. The company's operating segment includes OEM; Aftermarket and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Aftermarket segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Australia; Asia-Pacific; Europe, and Other Countries.

Analyst Ratings

Seeing Machines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seeing Machines (SEEMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seeing Machines (OTCPK: SEEMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seeing Machines's (SEEMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seeing Machines.

Q

What is the target price for Seeing Machines (SEEMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seeing Machines

Q

Current Stock Price for Seeing Machines (SEEMF)?

A

The stock price for Seeing Machines (OTCPK: SEEMF) is $0.099 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:24:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seeing Machines (SEEMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seeing Machines.

Q

When is Seeing Machines (OTCPK:SEEMF) reporting earnings?

A

Seeing Machines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seeing Machines (SEEMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seeing Machines.

Q

What sector and industry does Seeing Machines (SEEMF) operate in?

A

Seeing Machines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.