|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.260
|-0.130
|0.1300
|REV
|65.700M
|65.019M
|-681.000K
You can purchase shares of Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sunnova Energy Intl’s space includes: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS), Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE), Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE), Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) and ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW).
The latest price target for Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) was reported by Raymond James on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting NOVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.59% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) is $17.72 last updated Today at 7:36:40 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sunnova Energy Intl.
Sunnova Energy Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sunnova Energy Intl.
Sunnova Energy Intl is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.