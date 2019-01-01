QQQ
Range
14 - 17.64
Vol / Avg.
2.7M/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.81 - 48.36
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
112.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Sunnova Energy International Inc is a residential solar and energy storage service provider company. It offers services such as operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades and onsite power optimization. The products and services offered by the group include Add-on battery storage, Home solar protection plans, New solar battery storage, and various other solar systems.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.130 0.1300
REV65.700M65.019M-681.000K

Sunnova Energy Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunnova Energy Intl's (NOVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) was reported by Raymond James on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting NOVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.59% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA)?

A

The stock price for Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) is $17.72 last updated Today at 7:36:40 PM.

Q

Does Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunnova Energy Intl.

Q

When is Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) reporting earnings?

A

Sunnova Energy Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunnova Energy Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunnova Energy Intl (NOVA) operate in?

A

Sunnova Energy Intl is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.