Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
Persimmon PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential projects. One of the largest homebuilders in the United Kingdom, Persimmon focuses on traditional single-family homes, with up to 90% of its home sales in this market. The company mainly builds lower-priced residential homes, with around half of its constructed homes selling for under EUR 200,000. It also participates in strategic land purchases around the United Kingdom for future housing development. The company annually completes over 10,000 homes.

Persimmon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Persimmon (PSMMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Persimmon (OTCPK: PSMMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Persimmon's (PSMMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Persimmon.

Q

What is the target price for Persimmon (PSMMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Persimmon (OTCPK: PSMMY) was reported by UBS on March 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSMMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Persimmon (PSMMY)?

A

The stock price for Persimmon (OTCPK: PSMMY) is $61.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Persimmon (PSMMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 9, 2012.

Q

When is Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMY) reporting earnings?

A

Persimmon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Persimmon (PSMMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Persimmon.

Q

What sector and industry does Persimmon (PSMMY) operate in?

A

Persimmon is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.