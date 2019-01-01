QQQ
Range
18.99 - 19.39
Vol / Avg.
7.6K/12.9K
Div / Yield
0.77/3.93%
52 Wk
14.55 - 20.12
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
50.79
Open
18.99
P/E
13.22
EPS
0.66
Shares
309.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 6:23AM
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada's portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT's property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan's tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.360
REV266.863

Analyst Ratings

Riocan REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Riocan REIT (RIOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Riocan REIT's (RIOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Riocan REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Riocan REIT (RIOCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting RIOCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Riocan REIT (RIOCF)?

A

The stock price for Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) is $19.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Riocan REIT (RIOCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 7, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Riocan REIT (OTC:RIOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Riocan REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Riocan REIT (RIOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Riocan REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Riocan REIT (RIOCF) operate in?

A

Riocan REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.