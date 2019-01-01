|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|REV
|266.863
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Riocan REIT.
The latest price target for Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting RIOCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) is $19.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 7, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.
Riocan REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Riocan REIT.
Riocan REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.