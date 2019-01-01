QQQ
Jubilee Metals Group PLC is platinum focused mining and exploration company. The company's operating segment includes Base metal processing; Business development; Exploration and mining and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Base metal processing segment. The company operates in various projects such as Inyoni Operations; Dilokong (DCM) Chrome and Platinum Project; Windsor SA PGM Project; Windsor SA Chrome Project; Kabwe Project and Tjate Platinum Project. It has operations in six countries namely South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom.

Jubilee Metals Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jubilee Metals Group (JUBPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jubilee Metals Group (OTCPK: JUBPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jubilee Metals Group's (JUBPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jubilee Metals Group.

Q

What is the target price for Jubilee Metals Group (JUBPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jubilee Metals Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Jubilee Metals Group (JUBPF)?

A

The stock price for Jubilee Metals Group (OTCPK: JUBPF) is $0.2402 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:19:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jubilee Metals Group (JUBPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jubilee Metals Group.

Q

When is Jubilee Metals Group (OTCPK:JUBPF) reporting earnings?

A

Jubilee Metals Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jubilee Metals Group (JUBPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jubilee Metals Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Jubilee Metals Group (JUBPF) operate in?

A

Jubilee Metals Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.