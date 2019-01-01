Jubilee Metals Group PLC is platinum focused mining and exploration company. The company's operating segment includes Base metal processing; Business development; Exploration and mining and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Base metal processing segment. The company operates in various projects such as Inyoni Operations; Dilokong (DCM) Chrome and Platinum Project; Windsor SA PGM Project; Windsor SA Chrome Project; Kabwe Project and Tjate Platinum Project. It has operations in six countries namely South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom.