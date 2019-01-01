QQQ
Range
17.11 - 17.35
Vol / Avg.
45.9K/156.3K
Div / Yield
0.37/2.10%
52 Wk
15.4 - 18.44
Mkt Cap
31.5B
Payout Ratio
47.67
Open
17.34
P/E
24.41
EPS
0.17
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Dec 19, 2021
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Deutsche Boerse is a financial exchange company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. The company primarily generates revenue through its Eurex and Clearstream segments. Eurex allows for the trading and clearing of derivatives. Clearstream offers custody and settlement services for domestic and international securities, as well as collateral management services. Other segments include Xetra, which generates revenue through trading and clearing cash equities, STOXX (an index business), and several others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.190
REV1.348B

Analyst Ratings

Deutsche Boerse Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK: DBOEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Deutsche Boerse's (DBOEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Boerse.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deutsche Boerse

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK: DBOEY) is $17.185 last updated Today at 6:14:26 PM.

Q

Does Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2012.

Q

When is Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK:DBOEY) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Boerse’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Boerse.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) operate in?

A

Deutsche Boerse is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.