Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/137K
Div / Yield
0.71/2.32%
52 Wk
30.35 - 38.75
Mkt Cap
21.6B
Payout Ratio
47.28
Open
-
P/E
21.17
EPS
0
Shares
707.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Carlsberg is the fourth-largest brewer in the world following the combination of Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, with major operations in Russia, Europe, and Asia. It holds leading share in Russia, Scandinavia, Laos, Cambodia, and parts of western China. Its key brands include Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, Holsten, and Somersby. The company's 2021 beverage volume was split among Northern and Western Europe (30%), Eastern Europe (39%), and Asia (31%).

Carlsberg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carlsberg (CABGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carlsberg (OTCPK: CABGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carlsberg's (CABGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carlsberg.

Q

What is the target price for Carlsberg (CABGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carlsberg (OTCPK: CABGY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CABGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carlsberg (CABGY)?

A

The stock price for Carlsberg (OTCPK: CABGY) is $30.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carlsberg (CABGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2012.

Q

When is Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) reporting earnings?

A

Carlsberg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carlsberg (CABGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carlsberg.

Q

What sector and industry does Carlsberg (CABGY) operate in?

A

Carlsberg is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.