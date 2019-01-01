Carlsberg is the fourth-largest brewer in the world following the combination of Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, with major operations in Russia, Europe, and Asia. It holds leading share in Russia, Scandinavia, Laos, Cambodia, and parts of western China. Its key brands include Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, Holsten, and Somersby. The company's 2021 beverage volume was split among Northern and Western Europe (30%), Eastern Europe (39%), and Asia (31%).