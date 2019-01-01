QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
3.55/2.37%
52 Wk
149.08 - 194.55
Mkt Cap
21.1B
Payout Ratio
46.41
Open
-
P/E
20.73
EPS
0
Shares
141.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Carlsberg is the fourth-largest brewer in the world following the combination of Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, with major operations in Russia, Europe, and Asia. It holds leading share in Russia, Scandinavia, Laos, Cambodia, and parts of western China. Its key brands include Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, Holsten, and Somersby. The company's 2021 beverage volume was split among Northern and Western Europe (30%), Eastern Europe (39%), and Asia (31%).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carlsberg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carlsberg (CABJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carlsberg (OTCPK: CABJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carlsberg's (CABJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carlsberg.

Q

What is the target price for Carlsberg (CABJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carlsberg

Q

Current Stock Price for Carlsberg (CABJF)?

A

The stock price for Carlsberg (OTCPK: CABJF) is $149.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carlsberg (CABJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carlsberg.

Q

When is Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABJF) reporting earnings?

A

Carlsberg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carlsberg (CABJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carlsberg.

Q

What sector and industry does Carlsberg (CABJF) operate in?

A

Carlsberg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.