San Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and mining company. The company's main business operations consist of the exploration for and production of gold, primarily in the Bissett area of the Province of Manitoba, Canada. The company produces gold from the Rice Lake Mine, the Hinge Mine, and the 007 Mine. San Gold also owns or is earning an interest in certain mineral claims in Ontario, primarily in the Kenora and Timmins areas. The majority of the company's mineral resources and reserves occur within the Rice Lake Mining Complex area.

San Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy San Gold (SGRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of San Gold (OTCEM: SGRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are San Gold's (SGRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for San Gold.

Q

What is the target price for San Gold (SGRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for San Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for San Gold (SGRCF)?

A

The stock price for San Gold (OTCEM: SGRCF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:22:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does San Gold (SGRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for San Gold.

Q

When is San Gold (OTCEM:SGRCF) reporting earnings?

A

San Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is San Gold (SGRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for San Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does San Gold (SGRCF) operate in?

A

San Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.