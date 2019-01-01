San Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and mining company. The company's main business operations consist of the exploration for and production of gold, primarily in the Bissett area of the Province of Manitoba, Canada. The company produces gold from the Rice Lake Mine, the Hinge Mine, and the 007 Mine. San Gold also owns or is earning an interest in certain mineral claims in Ontario, primarily in the Kenora and Timmins areas. The majority of the company's mineral resources and reserves occur within the Rice Lake Mining Complex area.