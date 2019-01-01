QQQ
Range
19.6 - 20.25
Vol / Avg.
255.1K/62.4K
Div / Yield
0.31/1.54%
52 Wk
19.9 - 26.33
Mkt Cap
23.6B
Payout Ratio
98.89
Open
20.18
P/E
34.57
EPS
1.6
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Epiroc is a global manufacturer of niche equipment and services used by mining and infrastructure customers. The company's products include hard rock drilling equipment and excavation technologies for underground and surface mining, as well as servicing and spare parts. Approximately 66% of group sales are from the aftermarket, which includes services and the sale of spare parts and consumables. Epiroc was spun out of Atlas Copco and listed as a stand-alone company on the Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2018.


Epiroc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Epiroc (EPOKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Epiroc (OTCPK: EPOKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Epiroc's (EPOKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Epiroc.

Q

What is the target price for Epiroc (EPOKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Epiroc

Q

Current Stock Price for Epiroc (EPOKY)?

A

The stock price for Epiroc (OTCPK: EPOKY) is $19.6 last updated Today at 8:50:17 PM.

Q

Does Epiroc (EPOKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epiroc.

Q

When is Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) reporting earnings?

A

Epiroc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Epiroc (EPOKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Epiroc.

Q

What sector and industry does Epiroc (EPOKY) operate in?

A

Epiroc is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.