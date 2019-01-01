Epiroc is a global manufacturer of niche equipment and services used by mining and infrastructure customers. The company's products include hard rock drilling equipment and excavation technologies for underground and surface mining, as well as servicing and spare parts. Approximately 66% of group sales are from the aftermarket, which includes services and the sale of spare parts and consumables. Epiroc was spun out of Atlas Copco and listed as a stand-alone company on the Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2018.