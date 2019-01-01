QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/57K
Div / Yield
0.13/11.89%
52 Wk
0.87 - 1.44
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
46.75
Open
-
P/E
8.33
EPS
-0.16
Shares
4B
Outstanding
Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the operation of real estate investment trust (REIT). It acquires, owns, develop and operate real estate properties, including industrial, commercial and office properties. Revenue for the group is derived from the source of a lease, maintenance, dividend from beneficiary rights and administration fees. Business activity is primarily functioned from various regions of Mexico such as Jalisco, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, and others.

Fibra Uno Administracion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fibra Uno Administracion (FBASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fibra Uno Administracion (OTCPK: FBASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fibra Uno Administracion's (FBASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fibra Uno Administracion.

Q

What is the target price for Fibra Uno Administracion (FBASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fibra Uno Administracion

Q

Current Stock Price for Fibra Uno Administracion (FBASF)?

A

The stock price for Fibra Uno Administracion (OTCPK: FBASF) is $1.115 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:33:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fibra Uno Administracion (FBASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fibra Uno Administracion.

Q

When is Fibra Uno Administracion (OTCPK:FBASF) reporting earnings?

A

Fibra Uno Administracion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fibra Uno Administracion (FBASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fibra Uno Administracion.

Q

What sector and industry does Fibra Uno Administracion (FBASF) operate in?

A

Fibra Uno Administracion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.