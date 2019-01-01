Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the operation of real estate investment trust (REIT). It acquires, owns, develop and operate real estate properties, including industrial, commercial and office properties. Revenue for the group is derived from the source of a lease, maintenance, dividend from beneficiary rights and administration fees. Business activity is primarily functioned from various regions of Mexico such as Jalisco, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, and others.