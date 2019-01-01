QQQ
Range
39.56 - 41.17
Vol / Avg.
6.7M/3.8M
Div / Yield
1.56/3.81%
52 Wk
32.27 - 42.69
Mkt Cap
22.6B
Payout Ratio
68.72
Open
40.98
P/E
18.04
EPS
0.85
Shares
570.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
FirstEnergy is one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the United States with distribution utilities in six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest transmission systems with more than 24,500 miles of lines.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.510 -0.0100
REV2.710B2.660B-50.000M

FirstEnergy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FirstEnergy (FE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FirstEnergy's (FE) competitors?

A

Other companies in FirstEnergy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for FirstEnergy (FE) stock?

A

The latest price target for FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting FE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.56% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FirstEnergy (FE)?

A

The stock price for FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) is $39.625 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does FirstEnergy (FE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) reporting earnings?

A

FirstEnergy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is FirstEnergy (FE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FirstEnergy.

Q

What sector and industry does FirstEnergy (FE) operate in?

A

FirstEnergy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.