|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Roche Holding.
The latest price target for Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) was reported by Cowen & Co. on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RHHBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) is $46.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2015.
Roche Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Roche Holding.
Roche Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.