Range
45.48 - 46.52
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/972.3K
Div / Yield
1.26/2.72%
52 Wk
37.82 - 52.47
Mkt Cap
317.2B
Payout Ratio
56.6
Open
45.51
P/E
21.1
Shares
6.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Roche is a Swiss biopharmaceutical and diagnostic company. The firm's best-selling pharmaceutical products include a variety of oncology therapies from acquired partner Genentech, and its diagnostics group was bolstered by the acquisition of Ventana in 2008. Oncology products account for 50% of pharmaceutical sales, and centralized and point-of-care diagnostics for more than half of diagnostic-related sales.

Roche Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roche Holding (RHHBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roche Holding's (RHHBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roche Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Roche Holding (RHHBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) was reported by Cowen & Co. on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RHHBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Roche Holding (RHHBY)?

A

The stock price for Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBY) is $46.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roche Holding (RHHBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2015.

Q

When is Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) reporting earnings?

A

Roche Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roche Holding (RHHBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roche Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Roche Holding (RHHBY) operate in?

A

Roche Holding is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.