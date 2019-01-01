QQQ
BAE Systems is a British global defense company. BAE has a dominant position in the U.K., is a top-six supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense, and has a strong presence in key defense markets (eg. Saudi Arabia and Australia). Exposure to programmes is well diversified. BAE derives 45% of sales from services and support and 35% from major programmes such as the F-35 Lightning II and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. The balance of sales is derived from electronic systems and cyber intelligence.

BAE Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BAE Systems (BAESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BAE Systems (OTCPK: BAESF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BAE Systems's (BAESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BAE Systems.

Q

What is the target price for BAE Systems (BAESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BAE Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for BAE Systems (BAESF)?

A

The stock price for BAE Systems (OTCPK: BAESF) is $7.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:42:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BAE Systems (BAESF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) reporting earnings?

A

BAE Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BAE Systems (BAESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BAE Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does BAE Systems (BAESF) operate in?

A

BAE Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.